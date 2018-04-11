Cashner pitched seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.

After a poor season debut against Minnesota, Cashner has now allowed just a single run through 13 innings over his past two starts against the Yankees and Blue Jays. After outpitching his underlying statistics with a 3.40 ERA last season, there potential for him to continue defying the odds and be a serviceable spot starter against favorable opponents moving forward. However, his 4.76 FIP dating back to the beginning of the 2016 campaign is a clear warning sign, and Cashner probably shouldn't be relied on as a consistent source of strikeout help. He lines up for a tough road start against the Red Sox next.