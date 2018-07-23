Cashner allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out two across 5.2 innings Sunday against Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.

Cashner surrendered his lone run in the fourth inning, and he was lifted from a 1-1 game in the sixth after throwing 79 pitches. While he managed to improve from his last outing (five runs over 6.1 innings vs. the Yankees), Cashner couldn't collect the victory: his last win dates back to May 21 against the White Sox. The 31-year-old has accrued a 4.40 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with an 83:44 K:BB over 106.1 innings this season.