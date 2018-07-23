Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Pitches well in series finale
Cashner allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out two across 5.2 innings Sunday against Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.
Cashner surrendered his lone run in the fourth inning, and he was lifted from a 1-1 game in the sixth after throwing 79 pitches. While he managed to improve from his last outing (five runs over 6.1 innings vs. the Yankees), Cashner couldn't collect the victory: his last win dates back to May 21 against the White Sox. The 31-year-old has accrued a 4.40 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with an 83:44 K:BB over 106.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Activated in advance of Sunday start•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Returning from DL on Sunday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Set for activation next weekend•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Expected back after break•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Lands on DL•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Receives injection for neck spasms•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...