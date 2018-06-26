Cashner gave up three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three in six innings Monday against the Mariners. He did not factor in the decision.

He was not particularly sharp, only throwing 58 of 100 pitches for strikes, but still technically logged a quality start. This was his second start since coming off the disabled list with a back injury, and he was able to up his pitch count from 62 last week against the Nationals to 100. Cashner's 4.70 ERA and 1.62 WHIP are troubling, as is the fact he hasn't struck out more than four batters in any of his last six starts. He should take the hill again this weekend against at home the Angels.