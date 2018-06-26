Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Quality start against M's
Cashner gave up three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three in six innings Monday against the Mariners. He did not factor in the decision.
He was not particularly sharp, only throwing 58 of 100 pitches for strikes, but still technically logged a quality start. This was his second start since coming off the disabled list with a back injury, and he was able to up his pitch count from 62 last week against the Nationals to 100. Cashner's 4.70 ERA and 1.62 WHIP are troubling, as is the fact he hasn't struck out more than four batters in any of his last six starts. He should take the hill again this weekend against at home the Angels.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Sharp in return from DL•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Returns from DL•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Cleared to start Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Expected to rejoin rotation next week•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: MRI comes back clean•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Sent to DL with back soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...