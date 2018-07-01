Cashner didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Angels, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

The right-hander left the game after 105 pitches (66 strikes) in line for his third win of the year, but a five-run implosion by Mychal Givens and the O's bullpen robbed Cashner of a well-deserved victory. He's delivered quality starts in four of his last five outings, and he'll carry a 4.48 ERA into his next start Thursday in Minnesota.