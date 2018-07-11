Cashner may not make his next start before the All-Star break after getting an injection in his neck, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cashner has gotten the same injection in his neck around the All-Star break in past seasons, so he may avoid a stint on the disabled list. The Orioles could elect to rest him until after the break, meaning his next start slated for Sunday against Texas is up in the air.