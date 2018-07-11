Cashner may not make his next start before the All-Star break after getting an injection in his neck, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cashner has gotten the same injection in his neck around the All-Star break in past seasons, so he may avoid a stint on the disabled list. The Orioles could elect to rest him until after the break, meaning his next start slated for Sunday against Texas is up in the air.

More News
Our Latest Stories