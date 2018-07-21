Cashner (neck) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list and start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Cashner was always expected to rejoin the Orioles shortly after the All-Star break, but it wasn't immediately known if he would take the hill Saturday or Sunday. Manager Buck Showalter ultimately decided to give Cashner the extra day to recover from the neck strain, allowing Alex Cobb to start Saturday. Cashner isn't expected to face any restrictions in his return after missing just over the minimum 10 days with the injury.