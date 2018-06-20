Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Returns from DL
Cashner (back) was activated from the disabled list and will start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
As expected, Cashner will slot back into the big-league rotation after missing just one start due to lower-back soreness. Prior to landing on the disabled list, the right-hander compiled an unremarkable 4.98 ERA across 13 starts (72.1 innings).
