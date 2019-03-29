Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Rough start to 2019
Cashner (0-1) was saddled with the loss and surrendered six runs on six hits along with four walks while striking out three over four innings Thursday against the Yankees.
Cashner got off to a shaky start by allowing a three-run homer in the first inning, and he never really settled down after that initial blow. The Orioles were forced to call on the bullpen after just four innings, which certainly isn't an ideal scenario on Opening Day. The 32-year-old turned in a disappointing 2018 campaign (5.29 ERA over 153 innings) and has yet to give his manager confidence that 2019 will be any better.
