Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Roughed up by Rays
Cashner (2-6) allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and four walks while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rays.
Cashner was crushed for all five of his earned runs in his first two innings of work -- he allowed two doubles and a triple -- but managed to settle down to at least work five innings. Prior to Saturday's start, Cashner had been decent at preventing runs, as he had allowed three or fewer earned runs in four consecutive starts. However, he has struggled to pitch deep into games due to lack of command. His season-long numbers are ugly but he is an option for strikeouts in exceptionally deep leagues.
