Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Saddled with 13th loss
Cashner (4-13) took the loss Friday as the Orioles fell 9-2 to the Royals, giving up four runs on nine hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out one.
The right-hander saw his quality start streak snapped at three after a performance in which both his control and command wavered -- Cashner threw only 58 of 98 pitches for strikes but got hit hard when he did find the strike zone, as both Hunter Dozier and Cameron Gallagher took him deep. He'll take a 4.86 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Seattle.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Takes loss despite quality outing•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Tagged for five runs•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Delivers quality start against Rays•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Surrenders 10 earned runs•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Notches third win•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Pitches well in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...