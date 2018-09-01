Cashner (4-13) took the loss Friday as the Orioles fell 9-2 to the Royals, giving up four runs on nine hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out one.

The right-hander saw his quality start streak snapped at three after a performance in which both his control and command wavered -- Cashner threw only 58 of 98 pitches for strikes but got hit hard when he did find the strike zone, as both Hunter Dozier and Cameron Gallagher took him deep. He'll take a 4.86 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Seattle.