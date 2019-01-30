Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Says he's healthy
Cashner (knee) said earlier this month that he feels 100 percent healthy heading into spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. "My knee didn't really feel normal until maybe a month and a half into the offseason, probably the middle of November to Thanksgiving," Cashner said. "I think for me, the time off has been good and then getting back into lifting. I've been doing some rehab stuff and I'm excited about what's to come in camp."
The first season of the two-year, $16 million pact Cashner inked with Baltimore last February was an utter disaster. Over his 28 starts, Cashner went 4-15 with a 5.29 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 5.8 K/9 before getting shuttered in mid-September when a cortisone shot couldn't alleviate the lingering pain in his knee. Though he's now healthy and probably has a secure rotation spot by virtue of his contract and veteran status, Cashner needs to demonstrate improvement in several areas -- namely, his strikeout, walk and home-run rates -- before he can be relied upon in fantasy.
