Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Sent to DL with back soreness
Cashner was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with lower back soreness, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The injury apparently crept up after Cashner's most recent start, and it's bothersome enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. Fortunately, thanks to a couple of well-placed off days, manager Buck Showalter believes Cashner will only be forced to miss one start while on the shelf. In the meantime, Miguel Castro and Yefry Ramirez are the leading candidates to make a spot start in Cashner's place Wednesday.
