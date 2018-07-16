Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Set for activation next weekend
Cashner (neck) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list next weekend and is scheduled to start either Saturday or Sunday against the Red Sox, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Orioles will have Dylan Bundy start Friday in their first game out of the All-Star break, while Cashner and Alex Cobb will start the final two games of the series with Boston in some order. Cashner experiencing neck spasms following his July 10 start, but the break should provide enough time for him to recover from the issue.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Expected back after break•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Lands on DL•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Receives injection for neck spasms•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Gives up five runs Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Falls to 2-9•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Quality start wasted against Angels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...