Cashner (neck) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list next weekend and is scheduled to start either Saturday or Sunday against the Red Sox, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles will have Dylan Bundy start Friday in their first game out of the All-Star break, while Cashner and Alex Cobb will start the final two games of the series with Boston in some order. Cashner experiencing neck spasms following his July 10 start, but the break should provide enough time for him to recover from the issue.