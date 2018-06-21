Cashner threw four shutout innings and allowed just three hits with two strikeouts Wednesday in a no-decision against the Nationals.

Cashner was making his first start in 12 days after a back injury sent him to the disabled list. He drew seven groundballs against just three flyballs to tame the Nationals, but the Orioles pulled him after a rain delay paused the action in the fourth inning. Cashner had thrown just 62 pitches, but the Orioles didn't want to risk his back spasms returning. Expect Cashner to stretch out further in his next start Monday against Seattle.