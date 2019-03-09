Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Slow start to camp
Cashner surrendered a run on a hit and two walks and struck out one over 1.2 innings Friday against Boston.
Cashner was bitten by two walks in under two innings of work, allowing a run to cross the plate in the second inning after a ground-rule double by Tzu-Wei Lin. Cashner is coming off a disappointing season for the Orioles (5.29 ERA over 153 innings) so he'll aim to lock in soon with the hope of bouncing back in 2019.
