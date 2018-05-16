Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Start bumped to Wednesday
Cashner did not make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Phillies as the game was postponed due to rain.
Cashner will instead take the hill against the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon with an additional day of rest , Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
