Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Start moved back
Cashner (leg) is scheduled to start Saturday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Cashner is apparently dealing with some leg soreness, so the Orioles wanted to give him a couple of extra days to rest before his next start. David Hess is now scheduled to get the ball for Baltimore on Thursday, while Gabriel Ynoa will start Friday's series opener in Houston.
