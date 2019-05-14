Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Start postponed due to weather
Cashner won't make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Yankees due to inclement weather.
With Tuesday's matchup postponed, Cashner is now scheduled to start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader, per Joe Trezza of MLB.com. David Hess has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for the nightcap.
