Cashner will in fact start Saturday's game against the Indians, contrary to previous reports, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He was scratched from the start earlier in the day, but speculation is that it was a weather-related decision, and now that it looks like the O's will fit the game in, he will take the ball. It is good to know that he is not injured, but these unfortunate circumstances could have led to some regrettable fantasy decisions.