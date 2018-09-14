Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Status for next start uncertain
Cashner (knee) received a cortisone injection and will have a throwing session Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Cashner received the injection after the MRI on his left knee came back clean Thursday afternoon. The 32-year-old could still be available to make Monday's tentatively scheduled start against the Blue Jays, but that remains dependent on Saturday's throwing session.
