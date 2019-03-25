Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Cashner will start for the Orioles on Opening Day, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cashner will get the ball first for Baltimore with Alex Cobb (groin) expected to open the season on the injured list. The veteran right-hander compiled a 5.87 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through 15.1 innings this spring. He'll have his work cut out for him against a difficult Yankees team.

