Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Steps in as Opening Day starter
Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Cashner will start for the Orioles on Opening Day, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Cashner will get the ball first for Baltimore with Alex Cobb (groin) expected to open the season on the injured list. The veteran right-hander compiled a 5.87 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through 15.1 innings this spring. He'll have his work cut out for him against a difficult Yankees team.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Slow start to camp•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Says he's healthy•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Continues to deal with knee pain•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: May be done for 2018•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Won't start Monday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Status for next start uncertain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...