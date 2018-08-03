Cashner (3-10) allowed 10 earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one across 1.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rangers.

Cashner only allowed one home run, but allowed five consecutive Rangers to reach base in the second inning before being chased from the game. He had pitched solidly for a 52 inning stretch prior to Thursday's game, recording a 3.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP -- though he only managed 31 strikeouts. He'll look to bounce back from this horrendous effort in his next start, likely to come against the Rays on Wednesday.