Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Tagged for five runs
Cashner (4-11) gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two in six innings Monday against the Blue Jays. He took the loss.
He had uncharacteristically turned in two high-quality starts in a row prior to this outing, and actually has six quality starts over his last 10, but he is good for a blow-up start every couple weeks. Cashner will have a tough matchup in his next start Sunday against the Yankees.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Delivers quality start against Rays•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Surrenders 10 earned runs•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Notches third win•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Pitches well in series finale•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Activated in advance of Sunday start•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Returning from DL on Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...