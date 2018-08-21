Cashner (4-11) gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two in six innings Monday against the Blue Jays. He took the loss.

He had uncharacteristically turned in two high-quality starts in a row prior to this outing, and actually has six quality starts over his last 10, but he is good for a blow-up start every couple weeks. Cashner will have a tough matchup in his next start Sunday against the Yankees.