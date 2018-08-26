Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Takes loss despite quality outing
Cashner (4-12) took the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out four.
Cashner allowed just one extra-base hit all night, but he was ultimately out-dueled by Sonny Gray, who tossed 6.1 scoreless innings opposite him. The 31-year-old Cashner has now delivered three quality starts in four appearances since his brutal 10-run blowup at the beginning of August, compiling a respectable 3.67 ERA over that stretch. He'll carry a 4.79 ERA into his next start, which will come on the road against the Royals.
-
