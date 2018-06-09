Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Takes loss despite quality start Friday
Cashner (2-8) took the loss Friday as the Orioles dropped a 5-1 decision to the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.
It's the right-hander's sixth quality start in 13 outings, and he's been consistently mediocre all year -- Cashner's pitched fewer than five innings only twice but more than six just once, and he's struck out between three and seven batters every time he's taken the mound. He'll carry a 4.98 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Handed loss Friday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: To start Friday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Start postponed Thursday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Roughed up by Rays•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Picks up win over White Sox•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Falls short of quality start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...