Cashner (2-8) took the loss Friday as the Orioles dropped a 5-1 decision to the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

It's the right-hander's sixth quality start in 13 outings, and he's been consistently mediocre all year -- Cashner's pitched fewer than five innings only twice but more than six just once, and he's struck out between three and seven batters every time he's taken the mound. He'll carry a 4.98 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Red Sox.