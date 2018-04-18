Cashner (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks across six innings. He struck out five.

Cashner allowed a two-run home run to Victor Martinez in the second inning, but he managed to evade danger for much of the rest of his outing, aside from a run out of nothing in the fifth. He got seven groundball outs, including a pair of double-plays to minimize the damage. Cashner has now delivered three consecutive quality starts and will take a solid 3.00 ERA into his next scheduled start Sunday against the Indians.