Cashner will take the hill against the Twins on Saturday, Rock Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cashner appeared in just two spring games for the Orioles after signing a two-year deal with the club in mid-February. He will toe the rubber for the second contest of a three-game set versus Minnesota, following Dylan Bundy's start Thursday on Opening Day. In 2017, Cashner logged a 3.40 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with an 86:64 K:BB over 166.2 innings.