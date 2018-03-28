Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Ticketed for Saturday start
Cashner will take the hill against the Twins on Saturday, Rock Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Cashner appeared in just two spring games for the Orioles after signing a two-year deal with the club in mid-February. He will toe the rubber for the second contest of a three-game set versus Minnesota, following Dylan Bundy's start Thursday on Opening Day. In 2017, Cashner logged a 3.40 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with an 86:64 K:BB over 166.2 innings.
