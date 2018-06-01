Orioles' Andrew Cashner: To start Friday
Cashner will start Friday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Cashner and the rest of the Orioles starters will have their scheduled starts bumped back a day after Thursday's contest was postponed due to inclement weather. Cashner isn't a viable fantasy option against the lethal Yankee lineup.
