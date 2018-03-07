Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Tosses simulated game Tuesday
Cashner threw a three-inning simulated game on a back field at the Orioles' spring complex on Tuesday, the Baltimore Sun reports.
According to manager Buck Showalter, everything went as planned in the session, and Cashner continues to stretch out away from Grapefruit League games for the time being. With just over three weeks to go before Opening Day, Cashner has enough time to make two or three starts in spring games and still increase his workload enough to be ready for regular duty when the season begins.
