Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Turns in strong start
Cashner (4-2) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Yankees.
Cashner was a tough-luck loser, as he largely shut down the Yankees' lineup with the big blow against him coming on a solo home run by Gleyber Torres in the fourth inning. Despite the strong results, homers remain an issue for Cashner, as he's now allowed 1.5 HR/9. Still, he's been on a strong run to begin the season, allowing more than three earned runs only once since his Opening Day start against the Yankees. The result has been a respectable 4.10 ERA and 1.32 WHIP to go along 40 strikeouts across 48.1 innings. He'll look to continue his early season success in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday against the Yankees.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Start postponed due to weather•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Contains Red Sox•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: New season high in strikeouts•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Start bumped to Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Won't start Tuesday due to weather•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Fires seven strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...