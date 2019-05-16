Cashner (4-2) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Yankees.

Cashner was a tough-luck loser, as he largely shut down the Yankees' lineup with the big blow against him coming on a solo home run by Gleyber Torres in the fourth inning. Despite the strong results, homers remain an issue for Cashner, as he's now allowed 1.5 HR/9. Still, he's been on a strong run to begin the season, allowing more than three earned runs only once since his Opening Day start against the Yankees. The result has been a respectable 4.10 ERA and 1.32 WHIP to go along 40 strikeouts across 48.1 innings. He'll look to continue his early season success in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday against the Yankees.