Cashner (6-3) gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk across six innings Monday, striking out two and taking the loss to Oakland.

Despite allowing three runs and taking the loss, it wasn't a terrible start for the veteran right-hander. Cashner coughed up an RBI double to Matt Olson in the first inning before two runs crossed in the third on a throwing error by Chance Sisco. He allowed just one hit after that. Cashner will take a 4.48 ERA into Seattle on Saturday.