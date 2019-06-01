Cashner (6-2) allowed six runs on eight hits with zero strikeouts and five walks across five innings while earning a victory against the Giants on Friday.

The 32-year-old has continued to rack up the wins despite subpar pitching. In this performance, he failed to record a strikeout for the first time in 2019. Cashner also allowed five walks in an outing for the first time since Sept. 14, 2017. Cashner only won two starts in May, but in both wins, he gave up at least five runs. Overall, he is 6-2 with a 5.04 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 64.1 innings this season. Cashner will start again at the Rangers on Thursday.