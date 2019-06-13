Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Won't start Friday
Cashner (finger) will not start Friday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Cashner exited his previous start due to a hot spot on his middle finger, and it appears the issue is bothersome enough to keep him from making his next start on schedule. It remains to be seen whether the blister will force the right-hander to miss more than one turn through the rotation. The Orioles are expected to announce a replacement starter for Cashner following Thursday's game.
