Cashner (0-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks across five innings Saturday during Baltimore's 6-2 loss to the Twins. He struck out five.

Cashner recorded 53 strikes on 79 pitches but might've resided too prominently around the zone. He surrendered a homer to Miguel Sano in the first, Jason Castro in the third and Max Kepler in the fourth. The right-hander's 3.40 ERA last year masked a terrifyingly low 4.6 K/9. He relies too strongly on contact to inspire much fantasy confidence outside of extensively favorable matchup conditions, which will often prove difficult to find when he makes home starts in Camden Yards.