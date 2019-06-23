Cashner allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk across six innings to earn a victory against the Mariners on Saturday.

The 32-year-old actually gave up fewer runs in both of his last two starts, but this was his first win of the month. Cashner has pitched well in June, though, posting a 2.00 ERA over 18 innings. Overall, he is 7-3 with a 4.37 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 82.1 innings this season. He will start next at home against the Indians next Saturday.