Orioles' Andrew Faulkner: Re-signs with Orioles
Faulkner signed a minor-league deal with Baltimore on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Faulkner returns to the Orioles' organization after spending most of the 2017 season with its Triple-A affiliate. The 25-year-old was dealt from Texas to Baltimore in early April, and posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 38.2 relief innings with Norfolk over the course of the year. Prior to this past season, Faulkner had appeared in 20 big-league games dating back to 2015, and has demonstrated the ability to earn outs at the game's highest level. It seems likely that the left-hander will begin the 2018 campaign with Norfolk, but could wind up toeing the rubber in the majors if he's able to repeat his numbers from a year ago.
