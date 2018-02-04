Faulkner will attend Baltimore's spring training as a non-roster invitee.

Faulkner played well at Triple-A Norfolk after being acquired from the Rangers last season. Over 34 games (38.2 innings) he compiled a 2.79 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. He still has some work to do in terms of control, as he walked 24 batters in that time, but could appear in the majors should he continue showing improvement at spring training and with Norfolk.