Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Back from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles activated Kittredge (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Kittredge was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation in early March and will be looking to make his 2026 season debut with his next appearance. He pitched in six games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk, registering an ugly 15.19 ERA, 2.81 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB across 5.1 innings. Kittredge figures to work in a setup role for Baltimore.
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