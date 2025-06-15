Kittredge gave up one run on one hit and one walk in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Angels, recording two outs and fanning one.

Kittredge served up his first home run of the season, but he was still able to earn his fourth hold this year. The 35-year-old veteran right-hander is unlikely to see much ninth-inning work while closer Felix Bautista is healthy, but the former is settling in as a high-leverage arm since coming off the injured list. Through his first 8.1 innings, Kittredge owns a 2.16 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB.