Kittredge notched a save against the Rockies on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

In an usually low-scoring affair at Coors Field, Kittredge entered in the ninth frame with Baltimore clinging to a 2-1 lead. The Rockies put the tying run in scoring position on a one-out double, but Kittredge then retired the next two batters to notch his ninth save. Five of those saves came in August, when the righty reliever allowed just three earned runs over 12.2 frames while posting an 8:2 K:BB and adding three holds along with two victories. Kittredge finished the month with three saves over the final six days, so he seems to be strengthening his hold on the Orioles' closer role.