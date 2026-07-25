Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Gives up HR in relief, takes loss

Kittredge (1-2) was tagged with the loss in Friday's extra-inning defeat to Atlanta after allowing four runs (none earned) on two hits across two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two without a walk.

Kittredge entered the game in the top of the 10th inning trying to preserve a 3-3 tie, but he allowed four runs -- all unearned due to a throwing error by Jackson Holliday -- including a three-run homer to Matt Olson, while recording just two outs. The silver lining is the fact that since none of the runs were earned, Kittredge has now gone without allowing an earned run in 12 consecutive appearances (11 innings).