Kittredge and the Orioles agreed on a one-year, $10 million contract Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Kittredge will cash in after a 2024 campaign with the Cardinals in which he appeared in 74 games, producing a 2.80 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 67 strikeouts over 70.2 innings. Additionally, the right-hander compiled 37 holds in 2024, while going 1-for-8 in save opportunities. The 34-year-old will now likely operate in a high-leverage role out of the Orioles' bullpen in 2025.