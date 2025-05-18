Kittredge (knee) threw a scoreless inning while allowing one walk and striking out two Saturday with Triple-A Norfolk.
Per Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, this outing marked the first time that Kittredge has thrown on consecutive days since beginning his rehab assignment. He appears to be ahead of schedule and could be activated in the coming days.
