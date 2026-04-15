Kittredge's (shoulder) minor-league rehab assignment has been halted due to paternity leave, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.

Through three outings for Triple-A Norfolk, Kittredge has given up one run on three hits and one walk while fanning five over 2.2 innings. The right-hander is likely to continue his assignment once he's ready to get back on the mound, so his season debut with the Orioles may not come until late April at this point.