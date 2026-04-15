Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Rehab paused for paternity leave
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kittredge's (shoulder) minor-league rehab assignment has been halted due to paternity leave, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.
Through three outings for Triple-A Norfolk, Kittredge has given up one run on three hits and one walk while fanning five over 2.2 innings. The right-hander is likely to continue his assignment once he's ready to get back on the mound, so his season debut with the Orioles may not come until late April at this point.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Out with shoulder inflammation•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Minimum IL stay expected•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Headed for IL with shoulder issue•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Option for 2026 exercised•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Traded back to Orioles•