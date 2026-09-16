Kittredge earned his 10th save of the season after allowing one unearned run on one hit over one inning in Tuesday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Mets. He didn't record a strikeout or issue a walk.

Kittredge entered the 11th inning protecting a three-run advantage and allowed the automatic runner to score on Bo Bichette's two-out RBI single. That brought the potential tying run to the plate, but Kittredge induced Carson Benge to fly out to deep center to end the game. The veteran right-hander has now converted 10 saves this season, although on 15 opportunities, and lowered his ERA to 3.66. Kittredge has now thrown back-to-back scoreless outings after opening September by allowing four runs on 1.1 frames in his first two appearances of the month.