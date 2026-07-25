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Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Takes loss, gives up HR in relief

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kittredge (1-2) was tagged with the loss in Friday's extra-innings loss to Atlanta after allowing four runs (none earned) on two hits across two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

Kittredge entered the game in the top of the 10th inning trying to preserve a 3-3 tie, but not only did he fail to get the job done -- he was removed after allowing four unearned runs, including a three-run homer from Matt Olson, and recording just two outs. However, none of the runs were earned, meaning Kittredge extended his streak of appearances without allowing an earned run to 12 (11.0 innings).

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