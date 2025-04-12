Kittredge (knee) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Saturday marks the first time Kittredge has done any sort of mound work since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during spring training. Manager Brandon Hyde added that the right-hander is well ahead of schedule in his rehab, so perhaps there's a chance Kittredge returns to the Orioles' bullpen sooner than his original June/July timeline.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: IL move made•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Expected back in June or July•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Will undergo surgery on knee•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Undergoes MRI on knee•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Timetable remains uncertain•