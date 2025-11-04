The Orioles acquired Kittredge from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Kittredge was dealt from the Orioles to the Cubs at the trade deadline and is now headed back to Baltimore. The Orioles have a $9 million option on Kittredge for 2026, which they will now presumably exercise. Kittredge posted a 3.40 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 64:11 K:BB over 53 regular-season innings between the Orioles and Cubs in 2025. Baltimore has an opening at closer for 2026 and Kittredge could be the current favorite to fill it, though the team is likely to add additional relievers this offseason.