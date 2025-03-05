Kittredge underwent an MRI on his left knee and will receive multiple opinions, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Kittredge developed soreness in the knee over the weekend and it has continued to linger. The veteran reliever has made one appearance this spring and should have time to prep for Opening Day if he receives good news on the knee, but until then his status is in question.
