Politi has a 50-50 chance to break camp with the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Kubatko adds the Orioles have been intrigued by Politi's stuff, but he hasn't fared well in spring games with four earned runs allowed over 3.2 innings. He's posted a 7:1 K:BB and hasn't allowed a home run, so there's some reason to be optimistic. As a Rule 5 pick, Politi must be on the Orioles' major-league roster all season, or he would have to be offered back to the Red Sox. With a large number of relievers, and some potential starters that won't fit in the rotation, the Orioles will likely make their decision on Politi near the end of camp.